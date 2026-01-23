BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Concerns and Political Shifts

The Bank of Japan has decided to maintain its current policy rate while projecting continued hawkish inflation forecasts. The move suggests that, despite market volatility and political tensions, the BOJ sees enough economic recovery potential to consider future rate hikes, with a focus on the weak yen's inflationary impact.

During a recent two-day meeting, Hajime Takata, a board member, proposed yet another rate increase, albeit without support. This indicates a growing internal momentum towards more aggressive monetary policy strategies. Governor Kazuo Ueda cited the need to assess economic data carefully as the BOJ navigates its path in a delicate political environment.

Amid concerns of market reaction and political changes, such as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal policies, the BOJ also released optimistic economic forecasts. These include an upgraded growth forecast for the next years and a slight revision of core consumer inflation expectations. Analysts anticipate more rate hikes in the future.

