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Government Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Small Savings Schemes in 2026

Interest rates on various small savings schemes, such as PPF, NSC, and others, remain unchanged for the eighth consecutive quarter, starting April 1, 2026. This decision affects the interest rates for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, as announced by the finance ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:52 IST
Government Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Small Savings Schemes in 2026
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  • India

In a recent announcement, the government has maintained interest rates for various small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), unchanged for the April to June 2026 quarter.

The decision marks the eighth consecutive quarter without changes, impacting interest rates from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026. According to the finance ministry, rates will remain consistent with those set for the previous quarter, ensuring stability for investors.

Notably, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will hold an 8.2% interest rate, while the Kisan Vikas Patra is set at 7.5%. Overall, the steady interest rates reflect the government's strategy to maintain economic stability as we enter the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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