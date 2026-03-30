Government Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Small Savings Schemes in 2026

In a recent announcement, the government has maintained interest rates for various small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), unchanged for the April to June 2026 quarter.

The decision marks the eighth consecutive quarter without changes, impacting interest rates from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026. According to the finance ministry, rates will remain consistent with those set for the previous quarter, ensuring stability for investors.

Notably, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will hold an 8.2% interest rate, while the Kisan Vikas Patra is set at 7.5%. Overall, the steady interest rates reflect the government's strategy to maintain economic stability as we enter the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)