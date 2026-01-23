Navigating Viksit Bharat @2047: Maritime Nation's Path to Prosperity

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi underscored the pivotal role maritime routes play in India's strategic vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. Speaking at a conference, he emphasized the oceans' significance, as they facilitate 95% of India's trade, highlighting the need for robust maritime security to meet economic goals.

Admiral Tripathi pointed out the underperformance of the blue economy, which currently contributes only 4% to India's economy. He urged for a significant boost to double digits to align with the Viksit Bharat vision. The reliance on seas further extends to 88% of India's energy needs, posing financial risks in case of crude price fluctuations.

Emphasizing the Indian Navy's role, he cited instances of rapid response to regional crises, such as relief operations in Myanmar and Sri Lanka. The admiral also warned of the massive impact of disruptions to sea routes, showcasing the critical nature of maritime domain security in India's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)