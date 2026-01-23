Left Menu

Navigating Viksit Bharat @2047: Maritime Nation's Path to Prosperity

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlights the pivotal role of maritime routes in India's economic aspirations under Viksit Bharat @2047. With 95% of India's trade and a significant portion of its energy requirements reliant on oceans, ensuring maritime security and augmenting the blue economy are deemed essential by the Navy chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:31 IST
Navigating Viksit Bharat @2047: Maritime Nation's Path to Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi underscored the pivotal role maritime routes play in India's strategic vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. Speaking at a conference, he emphasized the oceans' significance, as they facilitate 95% of India's trade, highlighting the need for robust maritime security to meet economic goals.

Admiral Tripathi pointed out the underperformance of the blue economy, which currently contributes only 4% to India's economy. He urged for a significant boost to double digits to align with the Viksit Bharat vision. The reliance on seas further extends to 88% of India's energy needs, posing financial risks in case of crude price fluctuations.

Emphasizing the Indian Navy's role, he cited instances of rapid response to regional crises, such as relief operations in Myanmar and Sri Lanka. The admiral also warned of the massive impact of disruptions to sea routes, showcasing the critical nature of maritime domain security in India's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
2
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
3
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India
4
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026