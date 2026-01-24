Global Customs Rules Get First-Ever Dedicated Codes for Human Vaccines

A major overhaul of the global customs classification system will, for the first time, create dedicated tariff codes for human vaccines and other essential health goods, marking a significant step toward stronger global preparedness for future health emergencies.

The update to the Harmonized System (HS)—the world’s standard for classifying traded goods—was published on 21 January by the World Customs Organization (WCO) in close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). The changes will enter into force on 1 January 2028, under the new HS 2028 framework.

38 new codes for vaccines and critical medical supplies

Under HS 2028, customs authorities worldwide will apply 38 new, dedicated tariff headings covering human vaccines and a wide range of essential medical goods, including facemasks, personal protective equipment (PPE), ambulances and mobile clinics.

Until now, vaccines were grouped into just two broad categories—human and veterinary—severely limiting governments’ ability to track vaccine trade flows, understand supply chains, or react quickly during health crises.

The new structure dramatically improves visibility, traceability and policy precision, allowing governments to deploy targeted trade measures such as tariff exemptions, expedited customs clearance and emergency trade facilitation tools when future outbreaks occur.

Lessons learned from COVID-19

The reforms stem directly from COVID-19-era discussions at the WTO Committee on Market Access, where members identified gaps in customs classifications as a key obstacle to rapid pandemic response. In 2022, those concerns were formally communicated to the WCO, triggering a multi-year technical process involving the WTO, WHO and WCO.

Members noted that the lack of detailed HS codes had delayed the implementation of emergency trade measures, slowing access to vaccines and other critical supplies at the height of the pandemic.

The resulting changes highlight how multilateral cooperation can translate lessons learned into binding global standards.

Enabling faster responses to future crises

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the update demonstrates the real-world impact of technical cooperation:

“This update to the Harmonized System illustrates how collaboration through multilateral organizations can help governments deliver tangible benefits for people and businesses around the world. The new classifications will equip policymakers with more precise tools to respond to future crises, notably by fast-tracking the importation of vaccines and other essential medical goods.”

She added that the reforms will also improve trade statistics, supply chain monitoring and long-term preparedness.

WCO Secretary-General Ian Saunders described the changes as a concrete contribution by customs authorities to global health security.

“This positive change allows for a greater understanding of vaccine availability and opens more opportunities for facilitated clearance of urgently required vaccines and medical equipment,” Saunders said. “It reflects the need to be prepared in advance for endemic and pandemic risks, and the role Customs can play in protecting society.”

A new global standard for health security

By embedding these changes into the HS—the backbone of global customs operations—the reform ensures worldwide adoption across more than 200 economies. As governments implement HS 2028, the new codes are expected to reshape how vaccine trade is monitored, regulated and prioritised during future health emergencies.