Left Menu

Mali's Fuel Crisis: A Nation Under Siege

Mali's government has introduced fuel rationing due to shortages caused by al-Qaida-linked groups hindering fuel supplies. Russian troops are escorting fuel trucks to ensure distribution. The rationing aims to control distribution and reduce gas station queues amidst the ongoing threat to transportation routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:29 IST
Mali's Fuel Crisis: A Nation Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Mali is facing a severe fuel crisis, prompting the government to impose rationing measures. This scarcity has been exacerbated by al-Qaida-linked militant groups disrupting supply routes. The government announced the rationing to manage distribution effectively and reduce long lines at gas stations.

Russian troops have been deployed to escort fuel tankers across the country to ensure gasoline reaches its destination safely. Since the military junta's takeover in May 2021, Mali has grown closer to Russia in its battle against militant groups, shifting away from Western alliances.

Militants have intensified attacks, burning fuel trucks and crippling imports and distribution. New regulations require vehicle registration and set specific refueling intervals. While officials believe this will control distribution, many citizens, including taxi drivers, express concern about the impact on daily life.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026