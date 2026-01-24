Mali's Fuel Crisis: A Nation Under Siege

Mali is facing a severe fuel crisis, prompting the government to impose rationing measures. This scarcity has been exacerbated by al-Qaida-linked militant groups disrupting supply routes. The government announced the rationing to manage distribution effectively and reduce long lines at gas stations.

Russian troops have been deployed to escort fuel tankers across the country to ensure gasoline reaches its destination safely. Since the military junta's takeover in May 2021, Mali has grown closer to Russia in its battle against militant groups, shifting away from Western alliances.

Militants have intensified attacks, burning fuel trucks and crippling imports and distribution. New regulations require vehicle registration and set specific refueling intervals. While officials believe this will control distribution, many citizens, including taxi drivers, express concern about the impact on daily life.