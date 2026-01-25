Left Menu

DLF-GIC Joint Venture Sees Rental Income Surge Amid High Realty Demand

The rental income of DLF and GIC's joint venture DCCDL increased by 18% to Rs 1,412 crore in the December quarter, driven by demand for premium office and retail spaces. DCCDL's net profit rose 40% to Rs 717 crore, while total revenue grew 17% to Rs 1,878 crore.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:26 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant financial stride, DLF and GIC's joint venture, DCCDL, reported an 18% rise in rental income to Rs 1,412 crore in Q3, stimulated by a robust appetite for premium office and retail realty.

According to DLF's latest presentation, rental figures for DCCDL were Rs 1,193 crore last year. The venture currently operates 44.3 million sq ft, with retail occupying 4 million sq ft and office spaces making up the remainder.

Experts highlight that despite global market uncertainties, the demand for office and retail spaces remained robust. Global Capability Centers are noted as primary drivers, with office leases hitting record highs according to real estate analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

