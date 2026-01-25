Left Menu

Scindia Boosts Northeast Bamboo Industry with Key Initiatives

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced two significant bamboo initiatives in Guwahati to enhance the northeastern bamboo sector. MoUs with Amazon, Flipkart, and All Time Plastics aim to improve market connectivity and foster bamboo enterprises. Projects focus on artisan cluster development and engineered bamboo product promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:37 IST
In a significant move to bolster the bamboo industry in Northeast India, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled two pivotal projects in Guwahati. The initiatives aim to modernize and enhance market access for traditional bamboo artisans.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked with major companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, and All Time Plastics. These agreements intend to integrate bamboo enterprises with wider markets, thus amplifying their value propositions.

The projects focus on cluster strengthening, product modernization, and digital retail integration while promoting engineered bamboo products and facilitating exports from the region.

