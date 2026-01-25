Scindia Boosts Northeast Bamboo Industry with Key Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster the bamboo industry in Northeast India, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled two pivotal projects in Guwahati. The initiatives aim to modernize and enhance market access for traditional bamboo artisans.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked with major companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, and All Time Plastics. These agreements intend to integrate bamboo enterprises with wider markets, thus amplifying their value propositions.

The projects focus on cluster strengthening, product modernization, and digital retail integration while promoting engineered bamboo products and facilitating exports from the region.