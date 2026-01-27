Vodafone Idea's Restructuring: Navigating Losses and Future Prospects

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea reported a marginal improvement in its financials for the third quarter of FY2025. The company managed to narrow its consolidated net loss to Rs 5,286 crore, primarily due to customers opting for service upgrades.

Despite a year-on-year subscriber base decline of 3.4%, the operator saw a positive trajectory in its postpaid and 4G/5G user segments, alongside a 7.3% rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 186. While revenue remained steady, government support on adjusted gross revenue liabilities provided some respite.

CEO Abhijit Kishore acknowledged the resolving of legacy issues and the successful Rs 3,300 crore bond raise, reflecting strategic progress. However, a significant total debt of Rs 2.09 lakh crore underscores ongoing financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)