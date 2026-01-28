Left Menu

Steeping Success: India-EU FTA Brews New Opportunities for Indian Tea Exports

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) offers expanded export prospects for Indian tea, notably green tea. While duties are reduced or eliminated, hurdles persist with EU regulatory requirements. Despite challenges, the agreement promises enhanced EU market access and competitiveness for India's tea industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:35 IST
Steeping Success: India-EU FTA Brews New Opportunities for Indian Tea Exports
  • Country:
  • India

The freshly concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to open new avenues for the Indian tea industry, despite ongoing concerns over regulatory compliance and increasing costs, according to the Tea Association of India (TAI).

Officially named the India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement, the pact aims to strengthen bilateral trade by decreasing tariffs and addressing non-tariff barriers, thus enhancing India's market presence in the EU. TAI President Shailja Mehta highlighted the potential for expanded access, particularly for green tea varieties which may see duty eliminations.

India currently exports approximately 21 million kilograms of tea to EU nations, with focal hubs in Germany and Poland. While duties on black tea remain nil, the removal of duties on specific green tea segments is anticipated to further boost India's export capacity. However, challenges persist, including adherence to EU standards on residue limits, food safety, and traceability, Mehta warned. Ensuring compliance with evolving EU norms on sustainability and human rights due diligence remains a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026