Left Menu

Special Train Bridges Connectivity Gap Amid Kashmir Snowfall

A special train service, carrying over 3,000 passengers, operated between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar to address disruptions caused by snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The addition of two AC coaches increased capacity and revenue. Connectivity was restored as air and road services resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:51 IST
Special Train Bridges Connectivity Gap Amid Kashmir Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of resourcefulness, Northern Railway operated a special train service to connect Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, mitigating winter storm challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 3,000 passengers used the train during its two-day operation, an official reported on Wednesday.

The special train, scheduled for January 27 and 28, was a response to heavy snowfall that had severely disrupted road and air travel in the region. In light of high tourist demand, railway authorities added two AC coaches, providing an extra 144 berths. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted the train's 100 percent occupancy, which boosted revenue.

The initiative, part of a broader effort to inspire confidence among travelers, coincided with the resumption of flights and road access. While the snowfall led to a halt in connectivity, the situation improved with the reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, restoring links between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026