Special Train Bridges Connectivity Gap Amid Kashmir Snowfall

In a remarkable display of resourcefulness, Northern Railway operated a special train service to connect Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, mitigating winter storm challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 3,000 passengers used the train during its two-day operation, an official reported on Wednesday.

The special train, scheduled for January 27 and 28, was a response to heavy snowfall that had severely disrupted road and air travel in the region. In light of high tourist demand, railway authorities added two AC coaches, providing an extra 144 berths. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal highlighted the train's 100 percent occupancy, which boosted revenue.

The initiative, part of a broader effort to inspire confidence among travelers, coincided with the resumption of flights and road access. While the snowfall led to a halt in connectivity, the situation improved with the reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, restoring links between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)