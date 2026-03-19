Railways Tightens Crackdown on Unauthorized Vendors, Mandates QR-Based Tracking to Boost Passenger Safety

In a major push to enhance passenger safety, hygiene, and accountability in onboard services, Indian Railways has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized hawking while introducing QR code-based identity systems for catering staff, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister reiterated that unauthorised vending in trains and railway premises is a punishable offence under Section 144 of the Railways Act, 1989, with regular inspections and enforcement drives underway across the network.

Zero-Tolerance Policy on Unauthorized Vendors

Indian Railways, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and IRCTC officials, has been conducting:

Regular inspections on trains and platforms

Special enforcement drives to curb illegal vending

Monitoring of passenger areas to prevent unauthorised entry

These measures aim to eliminate safety risks, overcharging, and unhygienic food sales often associated with illegal vendors.

QR Code Identity System for Catering Staff

A key reform introduced is the mandatory QR code-enabled Identity Cards for all authorised onboard catering personnel, including vendors, helpers, and service staff.

The QR system allows real-time verification of staff credentials, displaying:

Name of the vendor/staff

Aadhaar details

Medical fitness certification

Police verification status

Additionally, QR codes on food packets now provide traceability, including:

Source kitchen details

Date of preparation/manufacture

This move significantly enhances transparency, accountability, and passenger trust.

Strengthening Food Safety and Hygiene Standards

Indian Railways and IRCTC have implemented a multi-layered system to improve food quality and hygiene across trains:

Infrastructure and Supply Chain Reforms

Meals supplied from designated Base Kitchens

Establishment of modern, upgraded kitchens at key locations

Use of branded and standardised raw materials

Monitoring and Surveillance

CCTV cameras installed in Base Kitchens

Deployment of Food Safety Supervisors

Presence of IRCTC onboard supervisors

Hygiene and Compliance Measures

Mandatory FSSAI certification for all catering units

Regular deep cleaning and pest control

Periodic food sampling and quality checks

Audits and Inspections

Third-party audits of kitchens and pantry cars

Surprise inspections by Food Safety Officers

Customer satisfaction surveys

Skill Development and Training

Regular training programmes for catering staff focusing on: Hygiene and personal grooming Communication and customer service Service standards and etiquette



Technology-Driven Accountability

Officials say the integration of QR-based systems and digital monitoring is part of a broader effort to modernise railway catering and eliminate opacity in service delivery.

The initiative ensures that every food item and service provider onboard is traceable, reducing the scope for malpractice.

Ensuring Safer and Better Passenger Experience

With millions of passengers travelling daily, Indian Railways is aiming to create a safe, hygienic, and transparent catering ecosystem, combining enforcement with technology and quality control.

The latest measures underscore a shift toward passenger-centric reforms, where safety, hygiene, and accountability are central to service delivery.