Ladakh's Air Connectivity Boost: Parallel Taxi Track Inaugurated

Ladakh further strengthened its air connectivity when Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the Parallel Taxi Track (PTT) project at the Indian Air Force station. This development, costing approximately Rs 452 crore, stands as a pivotal stride in advancing the region's air capabilities.

The PTT, initiated in 2023, incorporates a parallel taxi track, large aircraft dispersals, and taxi links, elevating operational efficiency and safety for military and civilian aviation. "Leh Airfield's strategic importance is immense for national security and the Ladakh population, especially during winter when roads close," remarked Gupta.

This project will bolster Ladakh's tourism-centric economy by enabling year-round air transit. The Indian Air Force's humanitarian operations and excellent coordination with the Union Territory underscore a model of civil-military collaboration, strengthening infrastructure and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)