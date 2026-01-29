Left Menu

India-EU Partnership: The 'Mother of All Deals'

The US has criticized Europe for its trade deal with India, contrasting it with their stance on Russian oil. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent labeled the Europeans as 'very disappointing' for prioritizing trade over aligning with US sanctions against Russian oil, highlighting the broader geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:22 IST
In a development marking a significant geopolitical shift, the US has voiced its dissatisfaction with Europe over its recent free trade agreement with India. The US has labeled the European decision to engage in this trade pact as 'very disappointing,' aligning it with their reluctance to support US-imposed tariffs on New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has openly criticized the European position, stating, 'The Europeans are on the frontline of the Ukraine-Russia war.' He suggests the trade priorities highlight a dissonance between Europe's support for Ukraine and their actual trade practices, pointing out that the EU's indirect support of Russian oil exacerbates the conflict.

India's new trade deal with the European Union is set to reshape global trade dynamics, creating a market encompassing two billion people and reducing tariffs on a majority of exports between the regions. The agreement offers significant advantages for Indian industries like textiles and marine products, while providing European sectors like wine and automobiles substantial market access.

