Akshaya Patra Foundation Nourishes Global Conversations at Davos

The Akshaya Patra Foundation made a significant mark at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos by serving freshly prepared meals at a special food kiosk near the Ratia Centre on Promenade Street. The initiative catered to over a thousand visitors daily, demonstrating the role of food as a catalyst for dialogue, empathy, and actionable outcomes. The enterprise could not help but capture the attention of global leaders and influencers as it underscored the organization's dedication to food and nutrition security for children and broader communities.

The kiosk was inaugurated by Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), while noteworthy figures such as Shri Pralhad Joshi, India's Hon'ble Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and also Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, paid visits to the kiosk, appreciating the simplicity and nutritional content of the fare provided. The list of eminent visitors extended to Anoop Dhingra, Deputy Ambassador from India to Switzerland, alongside diverse international organizations, global delegates, business leaders, and civil society figures. The reception to traditional Indian cuisine was overwhelmingly positive, a warm comfort amid the frigid Davos temperatures.

This productive engagement turned into a broader discussion on sustainable food systems, public-private collaboration, and scalable, efficient social infrastructure, with the Akshaya Patra team championing the vital interconnection between nutrition, education, and economic growth. Their participation in Davos emphasized that food and nutrition security are vital elements of strategic nation-building and global development, reaffirming the organization's commitment to child development and welfare. The Akshaya Patra Foundation has long been implementing India's PM POSHAN program, reaching over 2.3 million children daily, with plans to expand this benefit to 3 million children by the decade's end, marking a shared responsibility for societal advancement.