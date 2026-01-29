Left Menu

India-EU FTA: A New Era in Trade and Opportunity

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement promises significant trade growth and opportunities across sectors. While challenges in compliance and EU standards exist, experts believe it will enhance foreign investments and integration into global supply chains, positioning India's industries for future expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST
Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) inked between India and the European Union is set to revolutionize bilateral trade, presenting unprecedented opportunities for both entities. Signed on January 27 in New Delhi, this landmark pact promises to elevate India's global trade profile, according to Rudra Kumar Pandey, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding its potential, Pandey stressed the importance of Indian companies preparing for increased compliance demands and evolving EU standards. Labeling it the 'mother of all deals,' he credits the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry for this milestone, which concludes an 18-year negotiation process.

The agreement is poised to attract considerable foreign direct investment in India while fostering collaboration in technology and research, Pandey elaborates. It offers new export avenues, especially benefiting industries like textiles and gems, amid ongoing discussions about competition and sector-level impacts, revealing a changing landscape of global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

