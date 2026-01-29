Left Menu

India's Free Trade Leap: A New Era of Ambitious Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded India as 'a ray of hope' on the global stage, emphasizing the Free Trade Agreement with the EU as a pivotal move towards an ambitious India. He urged manufacturers to seize opportunities to expand capacities and highlighted the government's commitment to reforms and human-centric development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday portrayed India as a 'ray of hope' for the world, referencing the recent Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. He called it a milestone for an ambitious India, urging manufacturers to take advantage of the newfound opportunities to expand their capacities.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget session in Parliament, Modi praised Indian democracy and demography as beacons of hope globally. He emphasized the ongoing rapid reforms and acknowledged the positive contributions of parliamentarians, adding that the time is ripe for solutions and not disruptions.

The Free Trade Agreement with the EU, finalized after two decades of negotiations, heralds a new economic era, offering duty-free access for Indian goods to the EU market, while making imports cheaper. Modi urged companies to focus on quality in this expanded market, linking corporate brands with national prestige.

