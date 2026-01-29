Indian Pharma: A Blueprint for Navigating Tariff Turbulence

The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights the strategic insights India Inc can glean from India's pharmaceutical sector. Post-TRIPS Agreement 1995, the domestic pharma industry navigated a challenging environment by innovating beyond reverse engineering to maintain competitiveness.

Indian pharmaceutical companies shifted focus to create alternative drug production paths, bolstered R&D investments, and widened market reach beyond domestic borders. These actions strengthened the industry's foothold in regulated markets like the US and Europe, boosting its share in global generics supply.

The sector's journey underscores lessons beyond pharma: strategic market diversification, internal capability building, and regulatory alignment are vital as modern industries face external trade barriers. The pharma industry's evolution offers a template for capitalizing on and navigating global tariff challenges.

