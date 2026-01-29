Unlocking Efficiency: The Economic Impact of Traffic Congestion Solutions

The Economic Survey 2025-26 underscores the potential of targeted congestion pricing and strategic parking management in mitigating traffic woes in bustling business districts, drawing attention to successful models from Singapore and London.

The survey unveils staggering productivity losses attributed to congestion, with unskilled workers in Delhi losing up to Rs 19,600 annually. Cities like Bengaluru are not spared, with a reported 7.07 lakh hours lost annually, costing Rs 11.7 billion.

Proposals such as the Chennai Metropolitan Area Parking Policy (2025) emphasize disincentivizing private vehicles while promoting public transit. Singapore and London's systems show that dynamic pricing and area licensing can effectively combat congestion, forming part of a broader transport reform strategy for cities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)