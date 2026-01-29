Left Menu

Labour Codes: Transforming India's Workforce for the Future

The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights the pivotal role of Labour Codes in boosting formal employment and security for workers. It emphasizes the necessity for investment and coordination from private firms for effective implementation. The report advocates for flexible policies, enhanced skilling, and adaptation to evolving work definitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:51 IST
Labour Codes: Transforming India's Workforce for the Future
The Economic Survey of 2025-26, unveiled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underscores the transformative potential of effective Labour Codes implementation on formal employment, especially for women and gig workers. These reforms call for significant private sector investment and policy coordination.

The survey outlines the upcoming integration of four Labour Codes announced in November 2025, urging companies to adapt their workforce models, digital capabilities, and integration strategies to maintain competitiveness. Core codes like the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, and Social Security are poised to reshape India's labor landscape.

Amid demographic and technological shifts, the report stresses quality job creation, inclusive skilling from school levels, and enhancing social security. Digitalization, hybrid work models, and heightened welfare schemes for unorganized sectors stand central to the evolving labor market dynamics.

