Revitalizing India's Workforce: A Call for Enhanced Skill Training

The Economic Survey 2025-26, released Thursday, calls for broadening access to vocational education, crucial for aligning skills with market demands. It points out that just 4.9% of Indian youth aged 15-29 have received formal training, urging for an integrated skilling ecosystem to boost employability and economic participation.

Enhancing coordination between school education and skilling programs is essential, emphasizes the Survey, to harness India's demographic dividend and cater to evolving workforce needs. The call includes strengthening District Skill Committees, promoting industry participation, and unifying apprenticeship schemes for better policy alignment and workforce readiness.

A 12-point increase in skilled workforce could trigger a 13% employment boost by 2030 in labour-intensive sectors, the Survey noted. To achieve this, it recommends expanding skill-training programs with a focus on quality and market relevance, fostering a whole-of-government approach for ensuring coherent skilling and employment initiatives.

