Government Welfare Measures Boost Poverty Alleviation and Income Equality

The Economic Survey highlights how government welfare measures have improved income distribution and reduced poverty. It shows significant consumption gains among the bottom 5-10% of the population, driven by subsidies, pensions, and public spending on social services. Rural economic momentum and preservation of cultural heritage are emphasized for inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Economic Survey reveals that government welfare initiatives have effectively reduced poverty and enhanced income distribution, particularly benefiting the bottom 5-10% of the population. These efforts have resulted in a notable rise in consumption expenditure, marking significant progress in the fight against deprivation.

The survey credits the success to subsidies, pensions, and direct benefit transfers, as well as public spending on education and healthcare. It underscores the impact of these policies on marginalized groups, highlighting the largest growth in per capita expenditure within rural and urban areas.

Focusing on rural economic revitalization, the Survey calls for local opportunities, skill development, and cultural preservation. It advocates for community engagement, setting role models, and leveraging technology to sustain social development, emphasizing shared responsibility as a cornerstone of India's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

