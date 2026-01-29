Theia Ventures Leads $1M Investment in EarthSync to Boost AI-Driven Clean Energy Solutions

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Theia Ventures, a pivotal force in early-stage investments focusing on AI, deeptech, and energy transition, has announced its leading role in a $1 million pre-seed funding for EarthSync, an AI-driven platform dedicated to renewable energy planning and management. This round also includes participation from Eximius Ventures, another prominent fund specializing in enterprise innovation.

This crucial funding aims to propel EarthSync's development of an AI-enabled clean energy simulation engine, geared toward providing robust techno-economic analyses and a seamless project marketplace. The platform is strategically designed to assist IPPs, C&I consumers, and other stakeholders in making informed, data-centric decisions regarding renewable energy investments.

Having already executed significant simulations in solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems, EarthSync is set to enhance its technological offerings, scale global operations, and redefine conventional energy management practices. Priya Shah from Theia Ventures and Preeti Sampat from Eximius Ventures express confidence in EarthSync's potential to transform energy management using cutting-edge AI algorithms.