Economic Survey: RBI Reforms, Liquidity Push Strengthen Financial System in FY26

India’s monetary and financial sectors demonstrated strong resilience in FY26 (April–December 2025) despite heightened global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26 tabled in Parliament by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Survey highlights that strategic policy actions, regulatory innovation and structural strength across financial intermediation channels have underpinned stability and growth, reinforcing India’s ability to withstand external shocks.

Regulation, transparency key in uncertain times

The Economic Survey underscores that regulatory innovation, transparency and accountability are critical in navigating today’s volatile global environment. It notes that expanding innovative and inclusive domestic financing channels can act as an effective buffer against instability in global capital flows.

In this context, the Survey points to a major milestone in India’s regulatory framework—the Reserve Bank of India’s landmark framework for the formulation of regulations, issued in May 2025. The framework institutionalises a transparent, consultative and impact-driven approach to monetary management and financial regulation, marking a shift towards more predictable and evidence-based policymaking.

Balancing stability with inclusive growth

According to the Survey, India’s monetary policy continues to strike a careful balance between macroeconomic stability and social objectives. The quality of financial sector regulation has emerged as a key driver of economic resilience, with monetary policy playing a central role by maintaining price stability, safeguarding financial stability, and supporting inclusive growth.

With inflation moderating during FY26, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee reduced the repo rate and injected durable liquidity through cash reserve ratio (CRR) cuts and open market operations (OMOs). These measures were aimed at boosting credit flow, investment and overall economic activity.

The Survey notes that policy easing has been effectively transmitted to lending rates, with weighted average lending rates of scheduled commercial banks declining—reflecting a genuinely expansionary monetary stance.

Liquidity management supports credit flow

Throughout FY26, RBI remained agile in liquidity management, ensuring adequate surplus liquidity in the banking system. This proactive stance supported effective transmission to money and credit markets, enabling banks to meet the economy’s productive requirements.

The Survey highlights that broad money growth accelerated to over 12 per cent, up from around 9 per cent a year earlier, indicating that banks have effectively utilised liquidity released through CRR cuts. RBI’s OMO purchases further injected durable liquidity, with the system recording an average surplus of about ₹1.89 lakh crore during FY26 (up to 8 January 2026) under the liquidity adjustment facility.

Shift to proactive, future-ready regulation

A notable reform highlighted in the Survey is the establishment of a dedicated Regulatory Review Cell under RBI’s new regulatory framework. The Cell has been mandated to systematically review each regulation at least once every five to seven years, ensuring that rules remain relevant, efficient and aligned with global best practices.

The Survey describes this as a paradigm shift from reactive regulation to proactive, anticipatory governance, enabling regulators to respond dynamically to evolving market conditions and technological change.

A resilient financial backbone

Taken together, the Economic Survey concludes that India’s monetary and financial architecture in FY26 has not only supported growth and stability but also strengthened the economy’s capacity to navigate global uncertainty—laying a firm foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the years ahead.