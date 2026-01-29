Left Menu

TD Power Systems Sees Significant Profit Surge in Q4

TD Power Systems reported a net profit of Rs 55.03 crore in the December quarter, a substantial increase from Rs 37.17 crore in the previous year. The company also saw its income from operations grow to Rs 482.85 crore, up from Rs 321 crore. They manufacture steam turbine generators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST
TD Power Systems Sees Significant Profit Surge in Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TD Power Systems, a manufacturer of steam turbine generators, has reported a significant financial uptick for the December quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 55.03 crore, marking a substantial rise from Rs 37.17 crore recorded in the same period last year.

In addition to the profit growth, the company's income from operations surged to Rs 482.85 crore, a notable increase from Rs 321 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. These figures reflect the company's robust performance and strategic positioning in the marketplace.

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for TD Power Systems highlighted their commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding market share. The company remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026