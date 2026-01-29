TD Power Systems Sees Significant Profit Surge in Q4

TD Power Systems, a manufacturer of steam turbine generators, has reported a significant financial uptick for the December quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 55.03 crore, marking a substantial rise from Rs 37.17 crore recorded in the same period last year.

In addition to the profit growth, the company's income from operations surged to Rs 482.85 crore, a notable increase from Rs 321 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. These figures reflect the company's robust performance and strategic positioning in the marketplace.

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for TD Power Systems highlighted their commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding market share. The company remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)