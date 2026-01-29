Central Secretariat Set to Become Triple Interchange Hub: Transforming Delhi's Commute

The Central Secretariat Metro station is poised to become a pivotal triple interchange hub in Delhi with the inclusion of the Magenta Line extension as part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A). Principal Executive Director of DMRC, Anuj Dayal, revealed that the new corridor will enable seamless commuter transitions between three major routes.

This integration is anticipated to offer direct metro access to key administrative zones, serving nearly 60,000 office-goers and around two lakh visitors daily. The new Magenta Line stretch from R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha will span 9.9 kilometres, connecting vital complexes like Bharat Mandapam and India Gate.

The advancement is expected to alleviate congestion, reduce travel time, and lower vehicular pollution, supporting Delhi's efforts to enhance public transportation. Central Secretariat will be the distinct triple interchange in Phase V(A), with several others in Phase IV, boosting network efficiency across the city.

