Air India's Bold Fleet Expansion: 30 New Aircraft on Order
Air India has announced an ambitious expansion plan, ordering 30 single-aisle aircraft. This strategy was unveiled at Wings India 2026, with the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. Air India also inked a long-term deal with Boeing Global Services for their Component Services Programme.
Air India has made a significant move to expand its fleet by placing an order for 30 single-aisle aircraft. The announcement took place during Wings India 2026, a premier aviation event. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, highlighting the strategic importance of this purchase.
In a further boost to its operational efficiency, Air India has also secured a multi-year agreement with Boeing Global Services. This agreement is part of the Component Services Programme, which covers the airline's entire fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft, ensuring comprehensive service support for both existing and new orders.
Air India's proactive steps align with their broader strategy to modernize and strengthen their fleet, enhancing service delivery and maintaining competitive edge in the aviation sector.
