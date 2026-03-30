Akasa Air Expands Fleet with New Boeing Deliveries

Akasa Air has successfully bolstered its aviation fleet, having acquired six Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft during the initial quarter of this year. The airline now boasts a total of 37 aircraft, marking a significant expansion since it began operations in August 2022.

The Indian carrier has an ambitious plan to integrate 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into its fleet. Of these, 189 are expected to be delivered over the next six years, increasing its operational capacity and market presence.

Despite encountering delivery delays, Akasa Air has received its 36th aircraft following a journey from Seattle to Bengaluru, and its 37th aircraft is slated to arrive in April 2026. This expansion underscores the airline's growth trajectory within the competitive aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)