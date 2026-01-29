Air India's Leap with Airbus A321XLR Conversion

Air India, the premier airline of India, has announced a strategic decision to upgrade its fleet by converting 15 of its Airbus A321neo aircraft orders to the more advanced A321XLR models. This announcement was made during Wings India 2026, with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in attendance.

This move is an extension of Air India's massive order placed with Airbus in 2023, which also saw an addition in 2024. The ambitious order includes a total of 50 twin-aisle A350s and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft, showcasing the airline's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its service capabilities.

The conversion to the A321XLR, known for its extended range, is expected to significantly bolster Air India's long-haul capabilities, allowing for greater flexibility in route planning and improved passenger service.