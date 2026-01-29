Left Menu

Revolutionizing Air Travel: Nalwa Aero and Partners to Launch eVTOL Services

Nalwa Aero announced a collaboration with major helicopter operators to introduce electric air taxi services, promising low fares and greener operations. The initiative aims to offer efficient pilgrimage, air ambulance, and urban transport solutions with zero emissions. Operational readiness is targeted by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:58 IST
Revolutionizing Air Travel: Nalwa Aero and Partners to Launch eVTOL Services
  • Country:
  • India

Nalwa Aero has entered into a strategic alliance with prominent helicopter operators to pioneer electric taxi services in the country. The collaboration, unveiled at the Wings India show in Hyderabad, involves Global Vectra Helicorp, Pawan Hans Ltd, and Himalayan Heli Services.

Himalayan Heli Services has pre-ordered eVTOL aircraft, with plans underway to deploy them for pilgrimage routes, air ambulances, and urban transportation. Nalwa Aero's electric aircraft promise affordability, environmental sustainability, and improved access in aviation.

The initiative signals a shift towards eco-friendly travel with reduced operational costs. With Design Organisation Approval secured last year and Type Certification in process, Nalwa Aero aims for full-scale operations by 2028.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026