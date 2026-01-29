Revolutionizing Air Travel: Nalwa Aero and Partners to Launch eVTOL Services

Nalwa Aero has entered into a strategic alliance with prominent helicopter operators to pioneer electric taxi services in the country. The collaboration, unveiled at the Wings India show in Hyderabad, involves Global Vectra Helicorp, Pawan Hans Ltd, and Himalayan Heli Services.

Himalayan Heli Services has pre-ordered eVTOL aircraft, with plans underway to deploy them for pilgrimage routes, air ambulances, and urban transportation. Nalwa Aero's electric aircraft promise affordability, environmental sustainability, and improved access in aviation.

The initiative signals a shift towards eco-friendly travel with reduced operational costs. With Design Organisation Approval secured last year and Type Certification in process, Nalwa Aero aims for full-scale operations by 2028.