Left Menu

Air India Expands Fleet with 30 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Air India has ordered 30 additional fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to grow in domestic and regional markets. This includes 20 737-8 and previously unidentified 10 737-10 jets. Since privatization in January 2022, Air India has significantly expanded its fleet, modernizing and enhancing capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:19 IST
Air India Expands Fleet with 30 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its fleet, Air India announced the acquisition of 30 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, aimed at expanding its operations in domestic and regional markets. This order includes 20 737-8 jets and 10 737-10 jets, the latter previously undocumented on Boeing's official database.

Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson emphasized that the purchase aligns with Air India's broader mission to evolve as a global aviation leader. Following its privatization in January 2022, the airline has successfully acquired nearly 170 aircraft, marking substantial progress in fleet modernization and capacity enhancement.

The 737 MAX, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, offers significant advantages in fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, reinforcing Air India's commitment to expanding connectivity across India and South Asia. Boeing's Paul Righi praised the airline's decision, noting it underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026