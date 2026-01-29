Air India Expands Fleet with 30 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets

In a strategic move to bolster its fleet, Air India announced the acquisition of 30 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, aimed at expanding its operations in domestic and regional markets. This order includes 20 737-8 jets and 10 737-10 jets, the latter previously undocumented on Boeing's official database.

Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson emphasized that the purchase aligns with Air India's broader mission to evolve as a global aviation leader. Following its privatization in January 2022, the airline has successfully acquired nearly 170 aircraft, marking substantial progress in fleet modernization and capacity enhancement.

The 737 MAX, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, offers significant advantages in fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, reinforcing Air India's commitment to expanding connectivity across India and South Asia. Boeing's Paul Righi praised the airline's decision, noting it underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet.

