ADB Unveils New HR Framework to Build Agile Workforce for Asia-Pacific

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has endorsed a new Strategic Human Resource Framework aimed at transforming how the institution attracts, supports and retains talent, as it responds to increasingly complex development challenges across Asia and the Pacific.

Approved by the ADB Board of Directors, the Framework sets out a modern, institution-wide approach to people management, positioning staff as ADB’s most critical asset and placing fairness, well-being and professional growth at the centre of the employee experience.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the Framework reflects a clear commitment to supporting staff throughout every stage of their career, from recruitment through to professional development and eventual transition.

He said the changes are designed to make ADB a more rewarding workplace for existing employees, while strengthening its appeal to global experts seeking to make a meaningful impact in the region. Under the Framework, staff will be supported in their growth, well-being and performance within a culture that values collaboration, diversity and purpose-driven work.

Structured around seven stages of the staff journey, the Framework introduces a shared set of guiding principles to ensure consistent, fair and supportive employment practices across the institution. A strong emphasis is placed on learning and development, recognised as a joint responsibility between ADB and its people, with increased investment in skills-building and leadership capability.

The Framework also promotes greater mobility across the organisation, including between headquarters and field offices, helping build a versatile workforce with deep institutional knowledge and strong regional insight. Diverse career pathways are intended to support long-term engagement while allowing staff to respond flexibly to evolving development priorities.

Workplace culture is a central pillar of the reform, with a renewed focus on respect, inclusion and transparency. Performance systems will be strengthened to clearly link individual contributions to institutional goals, ensuring high performance is recognised and rewarded. The Framework also reinforces ADB’s commitment to physical and mental well-being, supporting sustained performance and professional satisfaction.

Implementation will be guided by measurable indicators covering staff experience, access to learning opportunities and recruitment efficiency. Rollout will be led by ADB’s Budget, People, and Management Systems Department to ensure the Framework is embedded into everyday operations.

ADB says the new approach offers an opportunity for early adopters within the organisation to help shape a more agile, people-centred development institution—one that is better equipped to deliver impact at scale while setting a benchmark for modern multilateral workplaces.