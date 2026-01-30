AfDB and Air Côte d’Ivoire Partner to Boost Aviation Financing, Skills and Sustainability

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Air Côte d’Ivoire (ACDI) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening aviation financing, technical skills development and sustainability initiatives across Africa.

Signed in Abidjan on 23 January, the LOI signals a shared commitment to transforming Africa’s aviation sector as a critical driver of regional integration, trade and mobility. The agreement was signed by Mike Salawou, Director of the AfDB’s Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, and Laurent Loukou, Chief Executive Officer of Air Côte d’Ivoire, following extensive discussions between the two institutions.

Under the LOI, AfDB and Air Côte d’Ivoire will explore collaboration in three key areas. These include structuring and mobilising financing solutions to improve African airlines’ access to affordable aircraft acquisition, expanding aviation technical training programmes for pilots and mechanics, and assessing sustainability initiatives such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The partners will also examine the establishment of a West African Centre of Excellence for aviation training and capacity building, aimed at addressing skills shortages and strengthening technical capabilities across the region.

The cooperation aligns with continental priorities under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It also supports the African Development Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033) and the strategic framework built around Dr Sidi Ould Tah’s four Cardinal Points.

The LOI marks an early milestone under the Bank’s Integrated Aviation Transformation Program (IATP), a continent-wide initiative designed to strengthen Africa’s aviation ecosystem as a foundation for competitiveness, resilience and economic integration.

The IATP is structured around three pillars. The first focuses on policy, safety, sustainability and capacity building, including regulatory reform, skills development and climate-aligned initiatives such as SAF. The second targets infrastructure, connectivity and logistics, supporting airport modernisation, air navigation systems and cargo infrastructure. The third pillar aims to enhance airline competitiveness through improved access to aircraft financing, fleet renewal and innovative risk-mitigation instruments.

Mr Salawou said the partnership with Air Côte d’Ivoire provides a practical pathway to operationalise the IATP. He said combining innovative financing, skills development and sustainability initiatives will help strengthen Africa’s aviation ecosystem and support deeper regional integration.

Mr Loukou welcomed the IATP initiative, describing aviation as a cornerstone of African integration. He said Air Côte d’Ivoire intends to move quickly from commitment to implementation, particularly in aircraft financing, training programmes and the development of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

He said improved access to affordable financing would support fleet expansion and renewal, promote greener aviation, build local technical capacity and strengthen operational reliability. He also stressed the importance of aligning aviation development with modernised airport infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that ensure fair competition under Africa’s Open Skies policy.

The AfDB’s partnership with Air Côte d’Ivoire dates back to 2019, following earlier Bank support for aviation capacity development approved in 2017. That programme aimed to improve regional connectivity and strengthen Abidjan’s role as a major aviation hub for West and Central Africa.