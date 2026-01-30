AfDB Approves $29.9m to Expand Rwanda’s Biomedical and e-Health Centre

The African Development Bank Group has approved $29.85 million in new financing to support Phase II of Rwanda’s Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and e-Health, a flagship initiative aimed at building future-ready skills and strengthening the country’s health system.

The total project cost is $33.64 million, with funding comprising $24.64 million from the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional lending arm, and $5.21 million from the African Development Bank. The remaining financing will be provided by the Government of Rwanda.

Phase II will expand and upgrade the Centre of Excellence, located in Kigali Innovation City, a fast-growing technology and knowledge hub in the capital. The project will enhance academic programmes, strengthen student training, deepen private-sector linkages, and deliver new infrastructure, including modern laboratories and advanced biomedical and digital health equipment.

Building on the successful implementation of Phase I, the project will directly train 470 students in biomedical engineering, rehabilitation and mobility sciences, and digital health at bachelor’s and master’s degree levels. Most beneficiaries will be young people from Rwanda and other East African Community countries. In parallel, University of Rwanda academic staff will receive PhD and post-doctoral training to sustain high-quality teaching, research and innovation.

The project will also support curriculum reform, accreditation and collaborative research with leading international institutions. Regional integration will be strengthened through partnerships with other Regional Centres of Excellence, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research initiatives, regional knowledge-sharing events and entrepreneurship support programmes.

A major innovation under Phase II is the creation of a Biomedical Innovation Park, designed to enable students, researchers and private companies to design, test and produce health technologies tailored to local and regional needs. This is expected to accelerate the translation of research into practical solutions for African health systems.

The wider health sector is set to benefit significantly. Hospitals and clinics will gain access to locally trained specialists capable of installing, maintaining and repairing medical equipment, reducing reliance on imported expertise, cutting treatment delays and lowering healthcare costs. Expanded use of digital health tools and telemedicine is also expected to improve access to quality care in both rural and urban communities.

During construction, the project will create hundreds of short-term jobs, mainly for young people. Over the longer term, it is expected to support the growth of health technology businesses, attract research funding and generate skilled employment across the innovation ecosystem.

“This project will equip our young people with world-class skills while bringing better health services closer to families,” said Hendrina Doroba, African Development Bank Group Manager for Education and Skills Development. “It is an investment in talent, innovation and the wellbeing of our communities.”

Approved on 9 January, the project will be implemented by the Government of Rwanda through the University of Rwanda and will run until 2030. It aligns with Rwanda’s long-term strategy to build a knowledge-driven economy and a resilient, inclusive health system.