ABC Spacery Inaugurated in Hyderabad as South India's Largest Integrated Home Solutions Experience Centre

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30: Hyderabad today witnessed the inauguration of ABC Spacery, South India's largest integrated home solutions experience centre, at Shamshabad. Spread across 75,000 square feet, the facility marks a significant addition to the region's organised home improvement and lifestyle retail landscape, offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions under one roof.

The experience centre has been developed through a collaboration between ABC Group International, Patel Marketing Group, and Subha Gruha Group, bringing together global sourcing strength, regional retail expertise, and real estate development experience. Located along NH-44 near the Shamshabad airport corridor, ABC Spacery is positioned to serve homeowners, architects, interior designers, and real estate developers from Hyderabad and neighbouring regions. The inauguration was attended by industry leaders, partners, and invited guests. Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Director, Jaquar Group, graced the occasion, along with senior representatives from the building materials and home solutions ecosystem. The launch reflects Hyderabad's continued emergence as a key market for premium home and lifestyle solutions, driven by rapid urban expansion and evolving consumer preferences.

ABC Spacery offers an end-to-end portfolio of home solutions, including tiles and slabs, sanitaryware, bath fittings, kitchens and wardrobes, furniture, lighting, doors and windows, home cinema solutions, accessories, and smart home technology. The centre features a curated selection of leading international and Indian brands, allowing customers to explore, compare, and plan their home requirements within a single, integrated environment. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Muhammed Madani, Founder & Chairman, ABC Group International, said,"Hyderabad is a city that represents aspiration, growth, and opportunity. With ABC Spacery, our objective is to create a destination that simplifies the home-building journey by bringing together products, design sensibilities, and service expertise in one place. Our focus has always been on long-term value creation built on quality, trust, and mutually beneficial relationships."

Founded in 1998, ABC Group International operates across multiple segments of the building materials industry, including retail, wholesale, projects, distribution, imports, and exports. With operations spanning several international markets, the group has built a portfolio that combines global exposure with local market understanding. The partnership also draws from the legacy of Patel Marketing Group, established in 1982, which has played a formative role in developing building materials distribution across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The group is known for its early adoption of international brands and for building long-standing dealer and partner relationships across the region.

Mr. Shivlal Patel, Founder & Chairman, Patel Marketing Group, said,"Our journey has been guided by trust, integrity, and long-term thinking. ABC Spacery reflects these values by creating a space where customers can access quality products and reliable solutions with confidence. It is a natural progression of our commitment to serve the evolving needs of the market." Subha Gruha Group, the third partner in the venture, brings real estate development expertise, contributing insights into residential planning, customer expectations, and lifecycle needs of modern housing projects.

Highlighting the intent behind the concept, Mr. Gangadhar Reddy, Regional Director, said,"ABC Spacery is designed as more than a retail space. The aim is to offer complete home solutions that balance design, functionality, and reliability. From individual homeowners to large developers, the focus is on delivering a smooth and consistent experience across every stage of the home-building process." With increasing residential development around the Shamshabad and airport corridor, the launch of ABC Spacery aligns with growing demand for organised, large-format home solution centres. By consolidating multiple categories and services under one roof, the experience centre seeks to address the need for convenience, informed decision-making, and professional support.

With its inauguration in Hyderabad, ABC Spacery adds a new dimension to the city's home and lifestyle ecosystem, reflecting a shift towards integrated, design-led, and future-ready living solutions.

