Kuhl Fest Fan - The Next-Generation Energy-Saving Fan for Modern Homes

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 30: Kuhl unveiled the Kuhl Fest B1 Fan manufactured and marketed by KENT RO Systems Ltd, a revolutionary product that combines cutting-edge BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology with sleek design to deliver unmatched airflow while slaving electricity consumption. The new fan consumes just 28 W at full speed, representing a remarkable 65 % reduction in power usage compared with traditional ceiling fans.

The Kuhl Fest Fan is engineered for today's energy-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on performance. Its super-energy-efficient BLDC motor not only lowers electricity bills but also ensures whisper-quiet operation, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. The fan features three aerodynamic blades, a 1200 mm sweep, and a maximum speed of 365 RPM, delivering a robust 215 CMM airflow that circulates cool air throughout any space. "We are thrilled to introduce the Kuhl Fest Fan as a game-changer in the home appliance market," said Mahesh Gupta, Managing Director, Kent RO. "With its 5-star rating, low-noise performance, and remote-controlled convenience, this fan empowers households to enjoy superior comfort without the guilt of high energy costs. The 28-Watt power consumption is a testament to our commitment to sustainable innovation."

Some of the key features of Kuhl Fest Fan include: Up to 65 % energy savings versus conventional fans; Operates at just 28 W on full speed, it has remote & regulator control for easy adjustment from anywhere in the room; three Aerodynamic Blades for optimized high airflow and minimal noise. With 1200 mm sweep it provides consistent cooling in addition with 365 RPM Speed it delivers 215 CMM of air movement. The fan's stylish design complements modern interiors, and its "point-anywhere" mounting option allows users to place it precisely where cooling is needed most. Whether installed in a compact apartment or a spacious home, the Kuhl Fest Fan promises to keep environments comfortable while keeping electricity bills low.

Kuhl's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy efficiency. The company adheres to environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and uses recyclable materials wherever possible, reinforcing its vision of a greener future for all. Availability

The Kuhl Fest Fan will be available nationwide through e-commerce platforms. Available in 5 different colours - White, Black, Silver, Espresso and Ivory.

