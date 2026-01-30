UPDATE 2-Canada's economic growth stalled in November, could contract in Q4

Canada's economic growth stalled in November as an expansion in services was offset by weakness in goods-producing industries, data showed on Friday, offering ⁠fresh clues on the state of the economy after almost a year of tariffs and trade uncertainty. Gross domestic product was flat month-on-month in November, after a 0.3% contraction in October, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast marginal growth of 0.1%. U.S. President Donald Trump's ​hefty tariffs on steel, automotive, lumber, and aluminum have hobbled output in these sectors.

While the tariff malaise has not spread beyond ‍these sectors, a recent Bank of Canada survey showed that business sentiment was subdued, investment was down, and companies expected layoffs. On a preliminary basis, Statistics Canada said output was expected to edge 0.1% higher in December, though the agency cautioned the estimate could be revised.

November's figures indicate an annual growth contraction of 0.5% in the ⁠fourth quarter, ‌undershooting the Bank of Canada's most ⁠recent forecast of no growth in the final three months of the year, based on monthly GDP by industry data. Two consecutive quarters of contraction would ‍constitute a technical recession.

Canada's economy is expected to have grown 1.3% in 2025, StatsCan said. Final reported quarterly GDP numbers are based on income and expenditure ​and can differ from the estimate calculated from GDP by industry.

SECTOR PERFORMANCE Growth in November was driven mainly by services-producing industries, which ⁠account for roughly three quarters of economic output.

Retail trade, transportation and warehousing and educational services were the top three performing sectors. However, wholesale trade declined 2.1%, its largest contraction ⁠since April last year, the statistics agency said.

The strength in services was offset by a 0.3% contraction in goods-producing industries, the third such contraction in four months. Manufacturing output, which contributes over 8% of GDP, contracted 1.3%. The industry remains among the most ⁠exposed to trade uncertainty and U.S. tariffs and global trends.

Output of motor vehicles and parts manufacturing shrank 6.4% owing largely to a ⁠global semiconductor shortage, StatsCan said. The drop ‌in manufacturing was closely followed by the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting subsector, which contracted 1.1%, the agency said.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.36% to C$1.3537 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.87 U.S. cents. ⁠Yields on the two-year government bonds were down 0.5 basis points to 2.407%.

