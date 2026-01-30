Left Menu

UPDATE 2-European shares cap strong January with earnings-fuelled gains

‌Europe's main share index ended higher on Friday, marking its longest monthly winning streak since 2021 as investors digested corporate earnings and news that U.S.-President Donald Trump nominated an ex-Federal Reserve policymaker to the central ⁠bank's top post.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:59 IST
‌Europe's main share index ended higher on Friday, marking its longest monthly winning streak since 2021 as investors digested corporate earnings and news that U.S.-President Donald Trump nominated an ex-Federal Reserve policymaker to the central ⁠bank's top post. The index ended 0.6% higher at 611 points and was set to end January with a 3% gain - its seventh consecutive monthly advance. Banks gained 1.7% and led sectoral gains, with Caixabank adding 6.7% after the Spanish lender said it expects lending income and profits to rise this ​year and the next.

Spain's financials-heavy index led gains among Europe's biggest markets with a 1.7% advance. Investors were also relieved that former Fed ‍Governor Kevin Warsh was nominated to head the U.S. central bank when Jerome Powell's leadership term ends in May. Warsh's perspectives will be scrutinized in the days to come, at a time when the White House has pushed for lowering interest rates. "Warsh is a lawyer, but he does have some central banking experience. So he sort ⁠of checks ‌the box in terms of ⁠credibility and offers a degree of continuity from the old chair to the new chair," said Daniel Murray, global head of discretionary portfolio management at EFG International.

"Historically, Warsh wasn't ‍so supportive of so much (quantitative easing). So the initial reaction is one of a bit more caution that he probably isn't going to be ​as dovish." With the European Central Bank staying put on monetary policy, greater focus is on the U.S. Fed's outlook on ⁠interest rates.

Meanwhile, earnings were in full swing in Europe. Swiss watchmaker Swatch also climbed 13.4% after it said sales grew 4.7% at constant exchange rates in the second half of last ⁠year. German sportswear maker Adidas' shares jumped 4% after it unveiled a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) stock buyback and reported record sales for 2025. French consulting company Alten jumped 16.7% and logged its strongest daily gain since Oct. 2002, after the group reported a smaller-than-feared organic decline ⁠in 2025. However, STOXX 600 companies broadly are expected to report a 3.9% drop in quarterly earnings year-on-year, as corporates navigate tariff headwinds and ⁠an unfavourable strengthening of the euro ‌against the dollar.

Earnings from some luxury and technology heavyweights have disappointed markets this week. On Friday, shares of Signify , the world's biggest light maker, fell 17.1% to its lowest since May following weaker-than-expected annual ⁠results.

