AfDB Approves $3.9M Push to Turn Africa’s Energy Pledges into Power

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $3.9 million, two-year technical assistance project to help African countries turn ambitious national energy pledges into real electricity connections under Mission 300—the AfDB–World Bank initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

The project, AESTAP Mission 300 – Phase II, moves the focus decisively from planning to delivery. It will provide hands-on technical support to 13 countries—Chad, Gabon, Tanzania, Mauritania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia and Uganda—to accelerate implementation of their National Energy Compacts.

From Commitments to Connections

Energy Compacts are government-led national plans outlining how countries will expand electricity access, strengthen power utilities, and attract private investment. Over the past year, dozens of African governments have launched these compacts, backed by strong political leadership and international partner support.

“AESTAP Mission 300 Phase II is about implementation,” said Wale Shonibare, Director of Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation at the AfDB. “Countries have made bold commitments. Now we are helping them translate those commitments into electricity for households, entrepreneurs, schools, hospitals and communities.”

What Phase II Delivers

Over the next 24 months, the project will provide targeted, practical support to help countries overcome the bottlenecks that often delay electrification. The initiative will:

Improve electricity regulation, planning and tariff structures to unlock investment

Strengthen power utilities to reduce losses and improve reliability

Enhance data, research and peer learning, including through the Electricity Regulatory Index and regional energy forums

Embed expert advisers within national Compact Delivery and Monitoring Units (CDMUs) to coordinate reforms and track results

This embedded support model is designed to help governments maintain momentum, align ministries and regulators, and move faster from policy reform to on-the-ground impact.

Building on Early Foundations

Phase II builds directly on AESTAP Mission 300 Phase I, approved in December 2025, which provided about $1 million to help countries establish and operationalize their CDMUs. Phase I focused on staffing, training, monitoring systems and reform roadmaps.

Phase II now adds the technical depth required to execute reforms at scale, working closely with Mission 300 partners, including the World Bank, national governments and development organizations, to ensure coordination and avoid duplication.

Why It Matters Now

With electricity access central to economic growth, job creation, service delivery and climate resilience, Mission 300 represents one of the most ambitious power access efforts on the continent. The AfDB’s latest approval signals a shift toward delivery discipline, ensuring that political commitments translate into measurable results for citizens.

Call to Action: Scaling What Works

For governments, utilities, regulators, investors and development partners, AESTAP Mission 300 Phase II offers a platform to accelerate reforms, crowd in investment and scale proven solutions. Early engagement and alignment with Compact priorities will be critical to meeting the 2030 target.

As Mission 300 moves into its implementation phase, the message from the AfDB is clear: plans are no longer enough—delivery is the priority.