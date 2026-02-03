Bihar's Ambitious Budget: A Vision for 'Viksit Bihar'

The Bihar government, led by the Nitish Kumar administration, has unveiled a substantial R 3.47 lakh crore budget in the state assembly.

Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav emphasized the themes of knowledge, science, and aspirations, while praising the visionary contributions of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The budget outlines significant allocations for social welfare and initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, aimed at bolstering women's entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)