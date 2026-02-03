Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Budget: A Vision for 'Viksit Bihar'

The Bihar government presented a Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget, focusing on knowledge, science, and aspirations. It highlights increased tax revenue expectations and allocations for social welfare. The budget also emphasizes the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, supporting women entrepreneurship.

The Bihar government, led by the Nitish Kumar administration, has unveiled a substantial R 3.47 lakh crore budget in the state assembly.

Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav emphasized the themes of knowledge, science, and aspirations, while praising the visionary contributions of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The budget outlines significant allocations for social welfare and initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, aimed at bolstering women's entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

