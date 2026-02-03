India-US Trade Deal: A Catalyst for Growth and Innovation

The landmark India-US trade deal has been hailed as a stepping stone towards India's aspiration to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub. Industry stalwarts such as Sunil Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla have spotlighted the deal's potential to transform the trade and investment landscape between the two nations.

Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah emphasized the agreement's role in bolstering India's growth ambitions amidst an economic uptrend, pointing out the immediate tariff reduction to 18 percent on Indian exports as a pivotal benefit. He suggested that this move is poised to foster confidence and predictability for further business investments.

Echoing sentiment, Bharti Enterprises Founder Sunil Mittal described the deal as a significant milestone that opens new avenues for investment. Similarly, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and others have expressed optimism about the strengthened bilateral ties, anticipating opportunities for innovation and enduring partnerships with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)