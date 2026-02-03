Left Menu

Peak XV Partners Strengthens Leadership Amid AI-Driven Change

Peak XV Partners has announced updates to its leadership team to strengthen its AI capabilities. Abhishek Mohan is now a General Partner, while Saipriya Sarangan takes on the role of COO. The firm has parted ways with Ashish Agrawal, while continuing to focus on its AI-native investment approach.

Updated: 03-02-2026 17:21 IST
Peak XV Partners, a venture capital firm, is bolstering its leadership team with significant promotions and strategic changes to navigate the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence. Abhishek Mohan steps up as General Partner, driving the firm's consumer technology investments. Saipriya Sarangan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all operations.

The firm also announced the departure of Ashish Agrawal, with whom the decision to part ways was mutual and deemed beneficial for both parties. Following his exit, colleagues Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma have chosen to join him in their future pursuits. Peak XV acknowledges their past contributions.

The focus remains sharp on building a resilient institution dedicated to investment in AI technologies as evidenced by their recent 80th AI investment. Peak XV Partners, once known as Sequoia Capital India & SEA, manages USD 10 billion across 16 funds, affecting over 400 companies with a history of over 35 IPOs and successful M&As.

