Tragic Accident on Overbridge: Two Dead, Four Injured
A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district saw a truck fall off an overbridge onto a car and motorcycle. This unfortunate incident resulted in two deaths and four injuries. Police are investigating and managing the subsequent traffic disruptions.
A severe accident claimed two lives and left four injured in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The mishap occurred when a truck plummeted from an overbridge onto a car and motorcycle below, police reported.
The incident unfolded around 3 pm on National Highway 45 in Shahpura police station's jurisdiction, approximately 35 kilometers from the district headquarters. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lokesh Dawar confirmed the deaths of the truck driver and motorcyclist at the scene, while four others, including a woman, sustained injuries.
The police initiated a rescue operation to retrieve those trapped within the car, dispatching the injured to a nearby hospital. Traffic congestion is being addressed, and the victims, including a family from Bhopal en route to Rewa, remain unidentified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
