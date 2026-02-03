Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Overbridge: Two Dead, Four Injured

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district saw a truck fall off an overbridge onto a car and motorcycle. This unfortunate incident resulted in two deaths and four injuries. Police are investigating and managing the subsequent traffic disruptions.

Jabalpur | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:02 IST
A severe accident claimed two lives and left four injured in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The mishap occurred when a truck plummeted from an overbridge onto a car and motorcycle below, police reported.

The incident unfolded around 3 pm on National Highway 45 in Shahpura police station's jurisdiction, approximately 35 kilometers from the district headquarters. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lokesh Dawar confirmed the deaths of the truck driver and motorcyclist at the scene, while four others, including a woman, sustained injuries.

The police initiated a rescue operation to retrieve those trapped within the car, dispatching the injured to a nearby hospital. Traffic congestion is being addressed, and the victims, including a family from Bhopal en route to Rewa, remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

