Hyderabad Startup Meetup: Bridging Founders and Investors at alt.f Coworking

On January 30, 2026, alt.f coworking and startupnews.fyi organized a startup meetup in Hyderabad to foster meaningful dialogue between startup founders and investors. The event prioritized depth and clarity, featuring over 60 startups and 10 venture capital firms, supporting genuine relationships and focused business discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:58 IST
  • India

Hyderabad's startup scene took a step towards meaningful growth with a unique meetup hosted by alt.f coworking and startupnews.fyi. Held on January 30, 2026, at alt.f's Begumpet centre, the event was designed to promote in-depth dialogue between startup founders and investors.

Moving away from traditional high-volume networking forums, the meetup focused on deeper, structured conversations. With presentations from over 60 startups and participation of 10 venture capital firms, founders had a chance to present their ventures and discuss potential strategic alignments in a relaxed setting without the rush of usual pitch events.

alt.f coworking aimed to create an environment conducive to serious business discussions, reinforcing its role as a premier coworking space in Hyderabad. By offering a platform for quality interaction, alt.f provided a setting where startups and investors could build crucial relationships for entrepreneurial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

