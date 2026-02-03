Hyderabad Startup Meetup: Bridging Founders and Investors at alt.f Coworking

Hyderabad's startup scene took a step towards meaningful growth with a unique meetup hosted by alt.f coworking and startupnews.fyi. Held on January 30, 2026, at alt.f's Begumpet centre, the event was designed to promote in-depth dialogue between startup founders and investors.

Moving away from traditional high-volume networking forums, the meetup focused on deeper, structured conversations. With presentations from over 60 startups and participation of 10 venture capital firms, founders had a chance to present their ventures and discuss potential strategic alignments in a relaxed setting without the rush of usual pitch events.

alt.f coworking aimed to create an environment conducive to serious business discussions, reinforcing its role as a premier coworking space in Hyderabad. By offering a platform for quality interaction, alt.f provided a setting where startups and investors could build crucial relationships for entrepreneurial success.

