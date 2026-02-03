Gold and Silver Surge as Investors Rebound from Historic Slump

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices surged dramatically as investors re-entered the market following a massive two-day slump, marking the metals' largest daily rise since November 2008. Spot gold climbed 5.3% to $4,913.59 per ounce, recovering from a sharp decline earlier in the week.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery also saw a significant increase, rising 6.1% to $4,936.20 per ounce. Silver experienced a remarkable recovery, surging 9% to $86.60 an ounce, after suffering a record one-day drop last week. Market analysts suggested that the oversold conditions and attractive prices prompted renewed interest.

According to Peter Fertig of Quantitative Commodity Research, the market rebound can be attributed to uncertainty around the appointment of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman and the tightening of the Fed's balance sheet. Despite these developments, analysts remain optimistic about the metals' potential to achieve new record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)