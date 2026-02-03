Gold and Silver Surge as Investors Rebound from Historic Slump
Gold and silver prices experienced a significant rise on Tuesday, rebounding from their steepest slump in decades. Investors flocked to buy the metals, leading to a major daily increase. Analysts predict a continued bullish trend, despite increased margin requirements and the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman.
On Tuesday, gold and silver prices surged dramatically as investors re-entered the market following a massive two-day slump, marking the metals' largest daily rise since November 2008. Spot gold climbed 5.3% to $4,913.59 per ounce, recovering from a sharp decline earlier in the week.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery also saw a significant increase, rising 6.1% to $4,936.20 per ounce. Silver experienced a remarkable recovery, surging 9% to $86.60 an ounce, after suffering a record one-day drop last week. Market analysts suggested that the oversold conditions and attractive prices prompted renewed interest.
According to Peter Fertig of Quantitative Commodity Research, the market rebound can be attributed to uncertainty around the appointment of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman and the tightening of the Fed's balance sheet. Despite these developments, analysts remain optimistic about the metals' potential to achieve new record highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Market Rebound: A Bullish Outlook
Gold and Silver's Meteoric Rebound: A Historic Day for Precious Metals
Gold and Silver Surge: Precious Metals on Record-Breaking Rally
China Stocks Surge on Construction and Defence Gains Amid Gold Price Rebound
Precious Metals Surge: Silver and Gold Rebound in Futures Trade