Left Menu

Gold and Silver Surge as Investors Rebound from Historic Slump

Gold and silver prices experienced a significant rise on Tuesday, rebounding from their steepest slump in decades. Investors flocked to buy the metals, leading to a major daily increase. Analysts predict a continued bullish trend, despite increased margin requirements and the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:36 IST
Gold and Silver Surge as Investors Rebound from Historic Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices surged dramatically as investors re-entered the market following a massive two-day slump, marking the metals' largest daily rise since November 2008. Spot gold climbed 5.3% to $4,913.59 per ounce, recovering from a sharp decline earlier in the week.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery also saw a significant increase, rising 6.1% to $4,936.20 per ounce. Silver experienced a remarkable recovery, surging 9% to $86.60 an ounce, after suffering a record one-day drop last week. Market analysts suggested that the oversold conditions and attractive prices prompted renewed interest.

According to Peter Fertig of Quantitative Commodity Research, the market rebound can be attributed to uncertainty around the appointment of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman and the tightening of the Fed's balance sheet. Despite these developments, analysts remain optimistic about the metals' potential to achieve new record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026