Tragic Collision in Dwarka: Young Rider Loses Life

A fatal collision claimed the life of 23-year-old motorcycle rider Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday. The crash involved a private SUV, a cab, and the motorcycle, resulting in Dhaneshra's untimely demise. Authorities report that the accident was promptly documented at the local police station at 11.57 am.

The driver of the SUV, Akshatra Singh, 19, was found without a valid driving license and apprehended at the scene. Ajit Singh, the cab driver, sustained injuries and was admitted to Indira Gandhi International Hospital. His condition is currently stable. Postmortem of the deceased was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Initial investigation suggests that the vehicles collided as the SUV approached from a gurdwara direction, with the motorcycle traveling oppositely. Post-collision, the SUV hit the parked cab. A crime team examined the scene, impounding all vehicles. Police are assessing factors like speeding and negligence, with CCTV footage under review.