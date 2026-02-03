Leadership Transition: Ajay Kapur Steps Down from Ambuja Cements

In a significant leadership change, Ajay Kapur has announced his resignation as Managing Director of Ambuja Cements, effective at the close of business on January 31, 2026. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday.

Kapur has been a part of Ambuja Cements since 1993, contributing over 25 years in various strategic roles. From 2014 to 2019, he served as CEO and MD, and most recently, he was involved with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. as CEO of Special Projects.

In a move to strengthen its market position, Ambuja Cements, India's second-largest cement producer, is set to merge with ACC and other subsidiaries under a consolidated 'One Cement Platform', as announced by its parent company, Adani Cements Ltd.