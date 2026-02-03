Expanding Horizons: Indian Hotels Company and Rajdarbar Group's Collaborative Leap

In a strategic move to bolster its hospitality footprint, Indian Hotels Company announced a major framework agreement with Rajdarbar Group for the development of seven new Ginger hotels across northern India. This expansion aims to enhance Ginger's presence in significant cities, with an addition of over 1,000 keys.

The collaborative agreement demonstrates the widespread potential of the Ginger brand in various locations, including metropolitan areas, state capitals, and leisure destinations. These developments will include both greenfield and brownfield projects.

The partnership marks its initial stride with the opening of a 59-key hotel, Ginger Gurugram, in Palam Vihar, Haryana. Upcoming destinations under this agreement include tourist and commercial hubs such as Jaipur, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Hisar, and Karnal.