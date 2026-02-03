Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: Indian Hotels Company and Rajdarbar Group's Collaborative Leap

Indian Hotels Company partners with Rajdarbar Group to launch seven new Ginger hotels in key northern cities of India, adding over 1,000 keys. This framework agreement underscores Ginger's growth potential across diverse locations, including metro areas and leisure spots, starting with the new 59-key Ginger Gurugram, Palam Vihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:33 IST
Expanding Horizons: Indian Hotels Company and Rajdarbar Group's Collaborative Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its hospitality footprint, Indian Hotels Company announced a major framework agreement with Rajdarbar Group for the development of seven new Ginger hotels across northern India. This expansion aims to enhance Ginger's presence in significant cities, with an addition of over 1,000 keys.

The collaborative agreement demonstrates the widespread potential of the Ginger brand in various locations, including metropolitan areas, state capitals, and leisure destinations. These developments will include both greenfield and brownfield projects.

The partnership marks its initial stride with the opening of a 59-key hotel, Ginger Gurugram, in Palam Vihar, Haryana. Upcoming destinations under this agreement include tourist and commercial hubs such as Jaipur, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Hisar, and Karnal.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026