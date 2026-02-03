Adani Ports Surges Financially with Strategic Expansion

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has reported an impressive financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated EBITDA rose 20% year-on-year, reaching Rs 5,786 crore, driven by significant growth across domestic ports, logistics, marine, and international operations.

Revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 22% compared to the previous year, totaling Rs 9,705 crore. Profit after tax also showed a substantial rise of 21%, amounting to Rs 3,043 crore. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the company's EBITDA was reported at Rs 16,832 crore, up 20% year-on-year.

APSEZ has raised its EBITDA guidance for FY26 by Rs 800 crore to Rs 22,800 crore, surpassing earlier forecasts. The upgrade is attributed to higher organic growth and the consolidation of NQXT Australia. Logistics revenue surged 62% to Rs 1,121 crore, while the marine business showed a remarkable 91% increase in revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)