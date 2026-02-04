CEDAW Panel Praises Viet Nam Job Reforms, Presses on Stereotypes, Trafficking

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has concluded its review of Viet Nam’s ninth periodic report, commending recent reforms to boost gender equality at work while challenging the Government on persistent gender stereotypes, trafficking protections, and the treatment of women in prostitution.

The dialogue took place during CEDAW’s 92nd session (2–20 February 2026) in Geneva, with a Vietnamese delegation led by Thi Ha Nguyen, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Employment reforms praised, but monitoring questions remain

Committee Experts welcomed steps to strengthen workplace equality, highlighting changes to Viet Nam’s Labour Code and employment framework, including:

Removal of prohibited occupations for women (2019 Labour Code)

Expanded parental leave provisions

Clearer sexual harassment provisions

A roadmap to narrow the retirement age gap to two years by 2035

Experts asked for updated data on the gender wage gap, how equal pay provisions are enforced, and what measures are expanding women’s access to higher-paid leadership positions—especially for women in the informal economy and those facing barriers to social protection.

Viet Nam’s delegation said wage differences between men and women were “relatively close,” citing an equal wage strategy and reforms to pension eligibility that reduced the contribution period requirement from 25 to 15 years, intended to narrow long-term gaps.

Stereotypes persist despite programs, experts say

While acknowledging political will and multiple government initiatives, Committee Experts said negative gender stereotypes remain entrenched—including norms that cast women primarily as homemakers.

Experts queried what concrete plans Viet Nam will pursue to shift social attitudes, tackle gender-based violence more effectively (including in digital spaces), and expand shelter and support services across the country.

Viet Nam responded with measures including codes of conduct for gender-sensitive communication, training for journalists, and a campaign deploying influential men as “gender equality ambassadors” to promote positive masculinity. The delegation cited the “Sunlight house” one-stop model for supporting survivors, with nine models across provinces and cities.

Trafficking law welcomed; scrutiny on implementation and victim services

CEDAW Experts welcomed Viet Nam’s 2024 anti-trafficking law, calling it a sign of alignment with international standards, but pressed for details on implementation, resourcing, and whether victim services are funded equitably nationwide.

Experts also asked whether Viet Nam plans to reduce or eliminate administrative penalties for women in prostitution and ensure access to justice and reintegration support.

Viet Nam said:

Nearly 23,000 sex workers have accessed health services and psychological/legal counselling

Budgets are allocated for anti-trafficking work, with priority for ethnic minorities and hard-to-reach localities

Victims of trafficking are not criminally prosecuted , including being exempted from liability for illegal entry/exit where linked to trafficking

A national 24/7 hotline supports counselling and referrals

Around 558 trafficking cases were identified, with many victims reportedly under 16

Leadership gains noted, but gaps highlighted

The delegation said women now make up over 30% of members in the National Assembly and People’s Councils, and cited the presence of women in senior leadership roles, including the Deputy Prime Minister.

However, Experts raised concerns about women’s underrepresentation in senior provincial leadership, party leadership roles, and in sectors without binding quotas, including parts of the judiciary and security institutions.

Viet Nam said female participation in the military has risen to over 3% as of 2025, with the armed forces aiming for 15% female leaders over time.

Violence data, health and education raised in review

Viet Nam reported 20,000 domestic violence cases recorded in 2024, with 2,040 people criminalised, and said 63 people were tried and prosecuted in 2025.

Experts also raised concerns about barriers for ethnic minority women and girls, school dropouts linked to teenage pregnancy, and women’s low representation in STEM fields. Viet Nam said flexible pathways, including online learning, are being used to help pregnant students continue education.

Next steps: national action plan to implement recommendations

In closing remarks, Deputy Minister Thi Ha Nguyen said Viet Nam would report the outcomes of the dialogue to the Government and develop a national action plan to implement the Committee’s recommendations. Committee Chair Nahla Haidar commended Viet Nam’s progress and urged continued action to address remaining gaps.