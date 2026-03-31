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Organ Trafficking Ring Unveiled: A Dangerous Game of Transplants

Uttar Pradesh Police have exposed an illegal kidney transplant racket in Kanpur involving private hospitals. Five doctors and mastermind Shivam Agarwal were arrested. The racket sourced kidneys for profit, targeting vulnerable individuals. The investigation is ongoing with links to multiple cities and potential foreign national involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:27 IST
Organ Trafficking Ring Unveiled: A Dangerous Game of Transplants
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In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled an elaborate illegal kidney transplant racket on Tuesday, operating through several private hospitals in Kanpur.

Authorities arrested five doctors and the alleged kingpin, Shivam Agarwal, during late-night raids in the Kalyanpur area in collaboration with the health department.

The operation exposed a profit-driven network exploiting vulnerable individuals. The investigation is probing potential connections to other hospitals and multiple city links, with the possibility of further arrests imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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