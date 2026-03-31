Organ Trafficking Ring Unveiled: A Dangerous Game of Transplants

In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled an elaborate illegal kidney transplant racket on Tuesday, operating through several private hospitals in Kanpur.

Authorities arrested five doctors and the alleged kingpin, Shivam Agarwal, during late-night raids in the Kalyanpur area in collaboration with the health department.

The operation exposed a profit-driven network exploiting vulnerable individuals. The investigation is probing potential connections to other hospitals and multiple city links, with the possibility of further arrests imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)